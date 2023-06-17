Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

