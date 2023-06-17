Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,296,000. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,111,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.