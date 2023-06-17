Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 23,205 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $27.33 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

