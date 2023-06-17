CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $45.17 million and $6.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,505.66 or 0.99991442 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05567547 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,029,949.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

