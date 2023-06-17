CEIBA Investments (LON:CBA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

CEIBA Investments Limited (LON:CBA – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44). 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 8,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.45).

CEIBA Investments Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of £48.18 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About CEIBA Investments

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

