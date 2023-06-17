Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.