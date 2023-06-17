Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Cepton Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of CPTN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Cepton has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 627.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cepton will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cepton by 215.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cepton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Cepton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cepton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

