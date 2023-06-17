Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Up 26.9% in May

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,104 shares of company stock worth $634,091. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Certara by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 389,635 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $5,174,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Certara Stock Down 2.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. 3,106,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,848. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Certara has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

