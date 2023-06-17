CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 19,608 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 4.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

