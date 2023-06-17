CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 3,002 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

