CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

