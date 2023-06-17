CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $78.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

