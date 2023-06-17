CGN Advisors LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.64 and a 200-day moving average of $371.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

