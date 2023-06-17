CGN Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $48.63.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

