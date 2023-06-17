CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.21 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

