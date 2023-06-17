CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 93,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

