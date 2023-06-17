CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

AVGO stock opened at $868.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

