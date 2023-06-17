CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

