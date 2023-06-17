Chain Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. Chain has a total market cap of $23.96 million and $4.58 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,122,497,776 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

