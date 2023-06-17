Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Zura Bio Trading Up 16.7 %

Zura Bio stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zura Bio Company Profile

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi purchased 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.