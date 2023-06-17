Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Zura Bio Trading Up 16.7 %
Zura Bio stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26.
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
