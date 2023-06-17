Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $673,810.08 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,896.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chewy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.