Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:REFI opened at $15.90 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $287.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REFI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

