Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.05.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

