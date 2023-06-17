Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Down 11.9% in May

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSSE remained flat at $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 300,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.44). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 195.39% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $113.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on CSSE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $413,756.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at $133,416.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola acquired 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,920,505 shares of company stock worth $4,955,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 47.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 33.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

See Also

