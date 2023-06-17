Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Cut to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDNY. William Blair cut Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright cut Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Chinook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Leerink cut Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

