Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KDNY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after buying an additional 319,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

