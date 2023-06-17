Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.94. 3,378,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,057. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

