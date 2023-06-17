Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cielo Price Performance

Shares of CIOXY stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cielo Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cielo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

(Get Rating)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.