Citigroup Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $187.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.36.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

