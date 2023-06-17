Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,077.04

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,077.04 ($38.50) and traded as high as GBX 3,115 ($38.98). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,005 ($37.60), with a volume of 21,887 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clarkson to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,740 ($46.80) to GBX 3,840 ($48.05) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,325 ($54.12) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £915.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,014.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,076.24.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.60), for a total transaction of £33,564.80 ($41,998.00). Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

