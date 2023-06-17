Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.79. 750,742 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.01.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.
