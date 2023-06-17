Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.79. 750,742 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

About Clearway Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3818 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

