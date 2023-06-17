Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

