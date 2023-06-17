Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.53) EPS.
CGNT opened at $5.81 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
