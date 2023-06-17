Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.53) EPS.

CGNT opened at $5.81 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 685,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 937,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

