Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones Sells 10,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

COHU stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 838,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Cohu by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 91,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Cohu by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

