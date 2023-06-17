Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

