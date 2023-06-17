Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Up 9.5%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) was up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 44,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 61,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$10.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

