Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading 4% Higher

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.11. 3,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Community Bank of the Bay Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Community Bank of the Bay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank of the Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank of the Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.