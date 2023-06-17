Comparing Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) & Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) and Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 1 1 0 0 1.50 Coles Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 22.22%. Given Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is more favorable than Coles Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao $3.35 billion 0.29 -$33.32 million N/A N/A Coles Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coles Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 3.70% -7.88% -2.68% Coles Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao beats Coles Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and Pão de Açúcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição operates as a subsidiary of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations. Its Coles Financial Services provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families. The company is also involved in the retailing of liquor through its 933 stores under the Liquorland, First Choice, First Choice Liquor, and Vintage Cellars brand names. In addition, it operates 711 fuel and convenience stores; and operates as flybuys loyalty program. The company was formerly known as Coles Myer Ltd. and changed its name to Coles Group Limited. Coles Group Limited was founded in 1914 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

