Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $1.23 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

