Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.46. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

