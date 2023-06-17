Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $28.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $439.66 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.