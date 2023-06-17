Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New $275,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 127,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 116,375 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 720.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

