comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

comScore stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. comScore has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 124,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,435.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,447,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,904.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in comScore by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,367,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 564,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

