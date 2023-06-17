Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 61,223 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $73,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

