Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 582,652 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 582,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,176,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.32% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

