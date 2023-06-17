Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,499,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,856 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $82,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

