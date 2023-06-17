Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Kinder Morgan worth $97,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

