Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 7,876 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $134,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Up 1.9 %
CB opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.
Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.
Insider Activity
In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.