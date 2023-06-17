Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,523 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 22.85% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IBTK opened at $19.72 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

