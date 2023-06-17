Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $282,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $282,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

